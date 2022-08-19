Tourists at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand – the country will allow visitors to stay for up to 30 days from October. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Thailand to allow tourists to extend stay; Japan increase in cases due to Bon holiday
- Foreigners from 18 territories coming to Thailand under the visa on arrival category will be allowed to stay for up to 30 days from October to March
- Japan posted more than 260,000 infections on Friday, reflecting increased movements by people during the country’s Bon summer holidays in mid-August
