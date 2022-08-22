The Jewel at Changi Airport in Singapore, which is planning a fifth, largely automated terminal. Photo: Bloomberg
Plans take off for Singapore’s ‘pandemic-proof’ automated airport
- A gigantic fifth terminal at Changi could handle 50 million travellers a year and will be one of the largest and most automated passenger terminals in the world
- Plans include cameras and technology to bypass the traditional flight control tower, a laser-guided aerobridge for disembarking, and automated baggage unloading
