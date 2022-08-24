Loh Boon Chye, CEO of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), said investors can expect more firms to follow Nio Inc.’s lead after its technical listing in May. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Singapore eyes more US-listed Chinese firms, as central bank chief warns ‘era of cheap money’ is over
- Singapore Exchange is attempting to woo Chinese firms at a time of increased regulatory and delisting risks in the United States
- It comes as Monetary Authority of Singapore chief Ravi Menon issued a warning on Tuesday about the end of cheap money, labour and energy
