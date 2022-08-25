Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain’s former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, where a military junta seized power last year, three people with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday. Vicky Bowman, who currently runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business (MCRB), and her husband, Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner, were detained on Wednesday, the sources said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. A source with knowledge of the situation said she and her husband had been charged with immigration offences. Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison. They had been remanded in custody and were being sent to Insein prison, the notorious jail on the outskirts of the commercial capital of Yangon where many political prisoners are held. Myanmar needs a ‘clear endgame’ for peace, urges Malaysia’s top diplomat A spokesperson for the Myanmar junta did not answer calls seeking comment. Myanmar has been in political and economic chaos since the military overthrew an elected government in early 2021. Thousands of dissidents have been arrested or detained and the military is fighting armed resistance across the country. A British embassy spokesperson in Yangon said: “We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance.” The spokesperson did not name the individual. Bowman served as ambassador to Myanmar from 2002-2006 and has more than three decades’ experience in the country. Htein Lin was arrested in 1998 and imprisoned for allegedly opposing the rule of the then-junta. After he was freed in 2004, he came to the attention of then-ambassador Bowman for a series of paintings he had made while imprisoned, using smuggled materials. She persuaded him to let her take the paintings for his own security, and the pair married in 2006. Ties between the UK and Myanmar have soured since the coup in 2021. The junta earlier this year criticised Britain’s recent downgrading of its mission in the country as “unacceptable”. The UK government has sanctioned several military-linked companies and individuals following the army’s power grab last year. On Thursday, the UK announced new sanctions on companies it said had helped raise funds for the military during its 2017 crackdown on the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority. Scores of foreign nationals have been caught up in the junta’s crackdown following the coup. Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota is currently being held in Insein prison, after he was detained last month near an anti-government rally in Yangon. He is the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan – all of whom were later freed and deported. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse