Philippine coastguard personnel assisting rescued passengers after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas on Friday. Photo: Philippine coastguard/AFP
Passengers jump into water as more than 80 rescued from burning Philippine ferry
- The vessel, carrying 49 passengers and 38 crew members, was nearing the Batangas port south of Manila when smoke emerged from the second deck followed by flames
- ‘I pushed my children off because if we didn’t jump from the top, we would really get burned,’ said a commuter
Philippine coastguard personnel assisting rescued passengers after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas on Friday. Photo: Philippine coastguard/AFP