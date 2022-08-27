Philippine coastguard personnel assisting rescued passengers after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas on Friday. Photo: Philippine coastguard/AFP
Philippine coastguard personnel assisting rescued passengers after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas on Friday. Photo: Philippine coastguard/AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Passengers jump into water as more than 80 rescued from burning Philippine ferry

  • The vessel, carrying 49 passengers and 38 crew members, was nearing the Batangas port south of Manila when smoke emerged from the second deck followed by flames
  • ‘I pushed my children off because if we didn’t jump from the top, we would really get burned,’ said a commuter

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:02pm, 27 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine coastguard personnel assisting rescued passengers after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas on Friday. Photo: Philippine coastguard/AFP
Philippine coastguard personnel assisting rescued passengers after a ferry caught fire off the port of Batangas on Friday. Photo: Philippine coastguard/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE