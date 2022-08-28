Monkeys in Indonesia use stones as sex toys, study suggests, in new example of creative tool use in animals. Photo: Getty Images/File
Monkeys in Indonesia use stones as sex toys, study suggests, in new example of creative tool use in animals
- Researchers observed the monkeys tapping and rubbing stones against their genitals
- Tool use is well documented in animals, though typically for survival purposes like eating
