Monkeys in Indonesia use stones as sex toys, study suggests, in new example of creative tool use in animals. Photo: Getty Images/File
Monkeys in Indonesia use stones as sex toys, study suggests, in new example of creative tool use in animals

  • Researchers observed the monkeys tapping and rubbing stones against their genitals
  • Tool use is well documented in animals, though typically for survival purposes like eating

Business Insider
Updated: 5:30pm, 28 Aug, 2022

