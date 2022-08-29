Reliance will invest US$25 billion to roll out its 5G services in October across India’s largest cities. Photo: Instagram
In India, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to develop Google smartphone in US$25 billion 5G push
- Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s second richest person said the phone being developed with Google would be “ultra-affordable”
- Reliance Jio 5G is expected to provide country wide services by December 2023, with the potential to connect 100 million homes
