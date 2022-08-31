Mahathir Mohammed, former Malaysian prime minister, pictured in his office in Putrajaya earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
- The 97-year-old, who has a history of heart problems, has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation, his office said
- He underwent an elective medical procedure at the institute in January, and was readmitted to the hospital later that month for treatment
