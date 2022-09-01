Travellers wait to check in for flights at Bangkok airport. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Travellers wait to check in for flights at Bangkok airport. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand rolls out red carpet for wealthy foreign workers with 10-year visa, tax breaks

  • The government has set the target of attracting one million wealthy or top professionals to the country over the next five years
  • The scheme will also help draw workers to industries such as electric vehicles and digital technology that Thailand is focused on promoting

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:49pm, 1 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers wait to check in for flights at Bangkok airport. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Travellers wait to check in for flights at Bangkok airport. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE