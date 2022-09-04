Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File
Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad, 97, discharged from hospital after Covid treatment

  • Mahathir was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday
  • The 97-year-old has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:10pm, 4 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File
Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File
READ FULL ARTICLE