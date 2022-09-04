Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File
Coronavirus: Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad, 97, discharged from hospital after Covid treatment
- Mahathir was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday
- The 97-year-old has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries
