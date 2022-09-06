The bid to gain US support for virtual currency is a long-shot measure to help the shadow government led by allies of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi bolster its support amid a worsening economic and political crisis in the country sparked by the military coup. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar opposition ask US Fed to ‘virtually’ unfreeze US$1 billion in assets

  • If the opposition can get US cooperation, they would establish a new central bank that could issue a digital currency backed by frozen funds
  • The amount sought is part of Myanmar’s reserves that were frozen when the country’s armed forces seized power in last year’s coup

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:10am, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
