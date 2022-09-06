People walk near the entrance to the Resorts World Sentosa casino in Singapore. The city state replaced Macau as host of G2E Asia, one of the world’s biggest gaming conferences, for the first time this year. Photo: AFP
Casino suppliers quit zero-Covid Macau for Singapore, the Philippines: ‘Macau has already lost its shine’
- Singapore’s gaming revenue is back up to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. But in Macau last month, it was less than one-tenth
- At least four multinational casino suppliers are relocating, according to an industry insider, who said ‘the Macau of old is a thing of the past’
