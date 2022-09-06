Malaysian national Leonard Glenn Francis, widely known as ‘Fat Leonard’, pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing US Navy officers. Photo: Handout
Malaysia’s ‘Fat Leonard’ escapes house arrest in US weeks before sentencing in US$35 million bribery scandal
- Malaysian national Leonard Glenn Francis, widely known as ‘Fat Leonard’, pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing US Navy officers
- Prosecutors said he plied them with cash, gourmet food and sex parties to steer official work towards his military contracting company in Singapore
Malaysian national Leonard Glenn Francis, widely known as ‘Fat Leonard’, pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing US Navy officers. Photo: Handout