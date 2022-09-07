Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr and his wife First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos (right) with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his wife Joy Balakrishnan at the orchid naming ceremony on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore names orchid after Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr and his wife
- Singapore Botanic Gardens said the ‘robust and free-flowering’ hybrid orchid was named Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos
- Marcos Jnr and his wife are in Singapore, which has a tradition of naming orchids after visiting dignitaries, for the final day of a state visit
