Firefighters at the scene of a deadly blaze that engulfed a karaoke bar in Thuan An, Vietnam’s Binh Duong province, on Tuesday night. Photo: Vietnam News Agency / AFP
Vietnam karaoke bar blaze kills 12 in deadliest fire for years
- The blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the building in Thuan An on Tuesday night, trapping customers and members of staff
- Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames and others were forced to jump from the building, eyewitnesses said. 11 people were injured
