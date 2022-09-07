Labourers shout slogans during a protest in Jakarta on Tuesday against Indonesia’s recent fuel price increase. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s Jokowi ‘strong enough to absorb the shocks’ of massive fuel price protests, analysts say
- A fuel price increase unveiled by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday has sparked anger on the streets of Southeast Asia’s largest economy
- Violent protests stymied his predecessors’ attempts to cut fuel subsidies, but Jokowi looks better placed to ride out the uproar relatively unscathed
