Labourers shout slogans during a protest in Jakarta on Tuesday against Indonesia’s recent fuel price increase. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s Jokowi ‘strong enough to absorb the shocks’ of massive fuel price protests, analysts say

  • A fuel price increase unveiled by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday has sparked anger on the streets of Southeast Asia’s largest economy
  • Violent protests stymied his predecessors’ attempts to cut fuel subsidies, but Jokowi looks better placed to ride out the uproar relatively unscathed

Reuters
Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Sep, 2022

