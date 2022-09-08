Prosecutors say Leonard Francis bilked the navy out of at least US$35 million. File photo: Handout
Explainer |
Who is Malaysia’s ‘Fat Leonard’ and how did the US navy bribery scandal convict escape?
- Investigators say defence contractor Leonard Francis bilked the navy out of more than $35 million by buying off officers with sex parties and luxury gifts
- He cut off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet with heavy scissors and fled from his San Diego home, three weeks before his sentencing hearing
