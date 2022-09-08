The Central Bank of Malaysia raised interest rates for the third straight meeting citing inflation risks. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
Malaysia’s central bank hikes key rate for third straight meeting as inflation risk clouds outlook

  • Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raised its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 per cent
  • BNM raised rates at its two previous meetings from a historic low of 1.75 per cent. Economists polled by Reuters expect a fourth hike in November

Reuters

Updated: 4:40pm, 8 Sep, 2022

