The Central Bank of Malaysia raised interest rates for the third straight meeting citing inflation risks. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
Malaysia’s central bank hikes key rate for third straight meeting as inflation risk clouds outlook
- Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raised its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 per cent
- BNM raised rates at its two previous meetings from a historic low of 1.75 per cent. Economists polled by Reuters expect a fourth hike in November
