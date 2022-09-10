Prosecutors say the firm owned by Leonard Glenn Francis overcharged the navy by at least US$35 million for servicing ships. File photo: Handout
Prosecutors say the firm owned by Leonard Glenn Francis overcharged the navy by at least US$35 million for servicing ships. File photo: Handout
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US$40,000 bounty offered for Malaysian fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ convicted in navy bribery case

  • Leonard Glenn Francis fled house arrest in San Diego weeks before he was set to be sentenced for one of the largest bribery scandals in the US military’s history
  • The defence contractor is accused of offering prostitution services and more than US$500,000 in bribes to navy officials to help his ship servicing company

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:15am, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Prosecutors say the firm owned by Leonard Glenn Francis overcharged the navy by at least US$35 million for servicing ships. File photo: Handout
Prosecutors say the firm owned by Leonard Glenn Francis overcharged the navy by at least US$35 million for servicing ships. File photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE