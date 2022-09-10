Prosecutors say the firm owned by Leonard Glenn Francis overcharged the navy by at least US$35 million for servicing ships. File photo: Handout
US$40,000 bounty offered for Malaysian fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ convicted in navy bribery case
- Leonard Glenn Francis fled house arrest in San Diego weeks before he was set to be sentenced for one of the largest bribery scandals in the US military’s history
- The defence contractor is accused of offering prostitution services and more than US$500,000 in bribes to navy officials to help his ship servicing company
