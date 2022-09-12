Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s trade and industry minister, said there was a ‘need to discuss when is the right time to call for an election’. Photo: Bernama via dpa
Malaysia’s trade chief says ‘we need more time’ before calling election for economy to recover
- Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s trade and industry minister, said the Southeast Asian nation’s economy ‘is just about recovering’ from the Covid-19 pandemic
- Meaning a general election – which some in his ruling coalition have been calling for – was not on the cards any time soon
Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s trade and industry minister, said there was a ‘need to discuss when is the right time to call for an election’. Photo: Bernama via dpa