Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing pictured earlier this month at an economic forum in Russia. Photo: Tass Host Photo Agency via EPA-EFE
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar junta’s cruelty exposed by new rights report detailing torture of political prisoners

  • Victims documented in the report from Human Rights Watch include a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party whose facial skin had been peeled off
  • At least 690 people have died in Myanmar soon after being taken into custody, local monitors said. Many witnesses are still too afraid to speak up

dpa
Updated: 12:55pm, 13 Sep, 2022

