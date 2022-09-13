Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing pictured earlier this month at an economic forum in Russia. Photo: Tass Host Photo Agency via EPA-EFE
Myanmar junta’s cruelty exposed by new rights report detailing torture of political prisoners
- Victims documented in the report from Human Rights Watch include a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party whose facial skin had been peeled off
- At least 690 people have died in Myanmar soon after being taken into custody, local monitors said. Many witnesses are still too afraid to speak up
