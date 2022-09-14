The [email protected], a 50-storey residential development in Singapore ‘s city centre. Its seven connected towers are collectively the world’s tallest public residential buildings. Photo: Reuters
As Singapore bucks global downturn, 6 in 10 say property is unaffordable
- Price jumps have been fuelled by a supply shortage coupled with demand spikes from locals looking to upgrade and an influx of well-to-do foreigners
- Surging property prices pose a challenge for the ruling People’s Action Party, whose achievements include the highest public housing rate in the world
The [email protected], a 50-storey residential development in Singapore ‘s city centre. Its seven connected towers are collectively the world’s tallest public residential buildings. Photo: Reuters