Thai policemen and army personnel patrol inside the gates of the Royal Thai Army War College after Wednesday’s shooting. Photo: AFP
Thai policemen and army personnel patrol inside the gates of the Royal Thai Army War College after Wednesday’s shooting. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand shooting: Thai soldier kills 1, wounds 2 in shooting at Bangkok military facility

  • A 59-year-old clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College in Bangkok shot three of his comrades on Wednesday morning before trying to flee the scene
  • Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, though there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers in the past year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Bangkok

Updated: 1:35pm, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai policemen and army personnel patrol inside the gates of the Royal Thai Army War College after Wednesday’s shooting. Photo: AFP
Thai policemen and army personnel patrol inside the gates of the Royal Thai Army War College after Wednesday’s shooting. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE