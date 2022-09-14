Thai policemen and army personnel patrol inside the gates of the Royal Thai Army War College after Wednesday’s shooting. Photo: AFP
Thailand shooting: Thai soldier kills 1, wounds 2 in shooting at Bangkok military facility
- A 59-year-old clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College in Bangkok shot three of his comrades on Wednesday morning before trying to flee the scene
- Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, though there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers in the past year
