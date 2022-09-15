A man cycles through floodwaters in Batu Berendam in Malaysia’s southern coastal state of Malacca on January 3. Photo: AFP
Malaysia braces for damaging floods in test to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s approval as polls loom
- Floods in Malaysia have become an annual phenomenon, and in Kuala Lumpur, the government is rolling out a mitigation project worth US$66 million
- Any missteps in handling of floods could affect PM Ismail’s popularity, amid pressure to hold an election before the September 2023 deadline
