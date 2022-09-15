Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., said he will forgo his salary as the company tries to shield itself form the economic slowdown. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore billionaire Forrest Li to forgo salary as tech unicorn Sea’s CEO to cut costs
- Sea Ltd.’s top management will forgo their salaries, as the Singapore gaming and e-commerce giant tries to shield itself from the economic slowdown
- Company lost about US$170 billion of market value since an October high on questions about its moneymaking prospects and global decline in tech stocks
