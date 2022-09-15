A mobile cannabis boutique in Bangkok, Thailand, where a bill to legalise the drug has received objections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s cannabis bill dealt a blow after bigger parties demand changes citing misuse fears
- Lawmakers voted to pull the bill for further revision because of public outcry amid concerns use of the drug will stray from medical to ‘extremely recreational’
- There was a mushrooming of outlets and cafes selling cannabis products within three months of the country becoming the first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana
