Tourists visit the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Hotel prices surge, restaurants packed as CEOs head to Singapore for major summits
- Hundreds of executives and investors are expected to take part in a series of high-profile events, including SuperReturn Asia and the Forbes Global CEO conference
- While Covid curbs continue to hinder large in-person gatherings in rival financial hub Hong Kong, Singapore has mostly returned to pre-pandemic life
Tourists visit the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua