Tourists visit the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Hotel prices surge, restaurants packed as CEOs head to Singapore for major summits

  • Hundreds of executives and investors are expected to take part in a series of high-profile events, including SuperReturn Asia and the Forbes Global CEO conference
  • While Covid curbs continue to hinder large in-person gatherings in rival financial hub Hong Kong, Singapore has mostly returned to pre-pandemic life

Reuters
Updated: 2:06pm, 16 Sep, 2022

