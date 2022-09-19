People wearing face masks walk through Singapore last year amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore saw 2,490 ‘excess deaths’ amid pandemic, health ministry says

  • The figure is higher than the city state’s official pandemic death toll of 1,403 due to including people who had Covid but died from other illnesses
  • People who had not been fully vaccinated were over-represented, making up 28 per cent of deaths in the first half of this year, the ministry said

Updated: 2:13pm, 19 Sep, 2022

