People wearing face masks walk through Singapore last year amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore saw 2,490 ‘excess deaths’ amid pandemic, health ministry says
- The figure is higher than the city state’s official pandemic death toll of 1,403 due to including people who had Covid but died from other illnesses
- People who had not been fully vaccinated were over-represented, making up 28 per cent of deaths in the first half of this year, the ministry said
