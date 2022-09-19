Drones buzzed low overhead and surveillance cameras kept watch as thousands of Cambodian workers protested near Nagaworld Casino in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
Activists in Cambodia fear rising surveillance from China’s Belt and Road Initiative

  • A union leader and other Cambodian rights activists say their every move online and offline is tracked by software, cameras and drones
  • China has installed more than 1,000 CCTV cameras in Phnom Penh as part of a new nationwide surveillance system, local media said

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 8:15pm, 19 Sep, 2022

