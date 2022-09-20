A Russian-made Mi-35 military helicopter of the type reportedly used in Friday’s attack on a school in Myanmar is pictured near Crimea in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar military helicopters strafe religious school, killing 7 children and at least 6 adults: eyewitness report
- A school administrator said two Mi-35 helicopters shot at the school, in a Buddhist monastery compound, for about an hour on Friday last week
- About 30 students were wounded in the attack. Some lost limbs. Witnesses said soldiers burned the bodies of the dead children in a nearby township
