A Russian-made Mi-35 military helicopter of the type reportedly used in Friday’s attack on a school in Myanmar is pictured near Crimea in 2014. Photo: Reuters
A Russian-made Mi-35 military helicopter of the type reportedly used in Friday’s attack on a school in Myanmar is pictured near Crimea in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar military helicopters strafe religious school, killing 7 children and at least 6 adults: eyewitness report

  • A school administrator said two Mi-35 helicopters shot at the school, in a Buddhist monastery compound, for about an hour on Friday last week
  • About 30 students were wounded in the attack. Some lost limbs. Witnesses said soldiers burned the bodies of the dead children in a nearby township

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:31am, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Russian-made Mi-35 military helicopter of the type reportedly used in Friday’s attack on a school in Myanmar is pictured near Crimea in 2014. Photo: Reuters
A Russian-made Mi-35 military helicopter of the type reportedly used in Friday’s attack on a school in Myanmar is pictured near Crimea in 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE