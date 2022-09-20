Lawmakers in Indonesia’s parliament overwhelmingly approved the data protection bill, which authorises the president to form an oversight body to fine data handlers for breaching rules. Photo: AFP
Indonesia passes long-awaited data protection bill after string of leaks, including of Jokowi’s vaccine records
- The bill’s passage came after a series of alleged breaches, including of a contact-tracing app that revealed President Joko Widodo’s vaccine records
- The legislation stipulates that individuals can be jailed for up to six years for falsifying data, or up to five years for gathering data illegally
