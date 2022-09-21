Passengers arrive at the reopened Changi Airport terminal 4 in Singapore. Photo: AFP
As demand returns, how Singapore’s Changi Airport managed to avoid Europe-like travel chaos
- The airport held regular meetings with airlines and key suppliers like baggage handling to ensure flight increases were accommodated without affecting operations
- The aviation hub has forecast the number of flights will reach 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022
Passengers arrive at the reopened Changi Airport terminal 4 in Singapore. Photo: AFP