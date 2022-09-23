Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim says opposition has ‘fair chance’ to win election even without Mahathir
- The opposition leader said his three-party alliance still has strong support, while there is infighting and graft within PM Ismail Sabri’s administration
- Anwar added there is a possibility that the election will be called in November, but it may also be held by February to avoid the year-end monsoon season
