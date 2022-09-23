US President Joe Biden meets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in New York on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden and the Philippines’ Ferdinand Marcos Jnr discuss tensions in South China Sea

  • The 2 leaders held their first face-to-face meeting, underlining the stunning turnaround in fortunes for the disgraced former first family of the Philippines
  • The country is a key US ally and vital strategically in case of any US need to defend Taiwan militarily from a mainland Chinese attack

Reuters

Updated: 6:30am, 23 Sep, 2022

