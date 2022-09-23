A boat carrying 41 Chinese nationals capsized off Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Thursday. File photo: SCMP
23 Chinese nationals missing after boat capsizes off Cambodia

  • An official said the boat carrying 41 people got into difficulties off Sihanoukville, and only 18 of those on board had been rescued
  • One of the passengers told police they left China from a port in Guangdong province by speedboat on September 11

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:11pm, 23 Sep, 2022

