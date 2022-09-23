Indonesia’s ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings listed on Nasdaq in December after a US$40-billion merger. Photo: Bloomberg
Money flocks to Southeast Asian start-ups as China loses sheen
- Southeast Asia is benefiting from Beijing’s tough lockdowns and other measures to rein in Covid-19 in China and Hong Kong
- Led by Indonesia, the region’s internet economy is forecast to double to US$363 billion by 2025 from S$174 billion in 2021
Indonesia’s ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings listed on Nasdaq in December after a US$40-billion merger. Photo: Bloomberg