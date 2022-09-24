Huoch Chamroeun (centre), governor of Preah Sihanouk province, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (left) visit Chinese survivors rescued from a sinking boat at a hospital in Preah Sihanouk Province on Saturday. Photo: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration via AP
Huoch Chamroeun (centre), governor of Preah Sihanouk province, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (left) visit Chinese survivors rescued from a sinking boat at a hospital in Preah Sihanouk Province on Saturday. Photo: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration via AP
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodia boat sinking: 3 Chinese nationals dead as survivors say they had no food, water on vessel

  • Nine more rescued in Vietnamese waters and eight still missing, Cambodian authorities say
  • ‘We floated in the sea for two days’ after the boat capsized, say Chinese survivors, who add they had no idea they were heading for Cambodia

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:15pm, 24 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Huoch Chamroeun (centre), governor of Preah Sihanouk province, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (left) visit Chinese survivors rescued from a sinking boat at a hospital in Preah Sihanouk Province on Saturday. Photo: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration via AP
Huoch Chamroeun (centre), governor of Preah Sihanouk province, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (left) visit Chinese survivors rescued from a sinking boat at a hospital in Preah Sihanouk Province on Saturday. Photo: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE