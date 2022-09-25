People protest against the military coup in Sagaing Township. Photo: AFP
Retired senior army officer shot in the head by Myanmar guerilla group
- Ohn Thwin – a former envoy to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa – is believed to be the highest-ranking active or retired military officer killed since the coup last year
- An urban guerilla group called Inya Urban Force claimed responsibility for the attack, which also killed Ohn Thwin’s son-in-law
