A Singapore Airlines Ltd. aircraft prepares to take-off from an airport in Jakarta earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
A Singapore Airlines Ltd. aircraft prepares to take-off from an airport in Jakarta earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore Airlines named world’s No 2 carrier. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific tumbles to 16th

  • The city state’s national airline missed out on the top spot to Qatar Airways, which won plaudits for flying consistently throughout the pandemic
  • In a strong showing for Asia-Pacific carriers, Japan’s All Nippon Airways Co. and Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd. rounded out the top five

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:20pm, 26 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Singapore Airlines Ltd. aircraft prepares to take-off from an airport in Jakarta earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
A Singapore Airlines Ltd. aircraft prepares to take-off from an airport in Jakarta earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE