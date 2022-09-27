Malaysian fugitive Leonard Glenn Francis, known as Fat Leonard, is seen after his capture in Maiquetia, Venezuela. Photo: Interpol Venezuela via Instagram/AFP
Malaysian fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks asylum in Venezuela
- The defence contractor orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving US Navy officials and was captured in South America after fleeing house arrest
- He has admitted to plying officers with prostitutes, Kobe beef, cigars and other bribes so they would direct their ships to ports he controlled in Southeast Asia
