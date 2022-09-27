A gambler interacts with a Chinese-language online gambling website operating out of the Philippines in 2018. Manila has been cracking down on the sector amid reports of an associated crime wave. Photo: Tory Ho
Philippines to deport 40,000 Chinese workers in crackdown on online gambling industry

  • The crackdown was triggered by reports of murders, kidnappings and other Chinese-on-Chinese crimes, a justice department spokesman said
  • Authorities said they will also shut down 175 Philippine offshore gambling operators, or Pogos. China’s embassy in Manila said it supported the move

Reuters
Reuters in Manila

Updated: 10:30am, 27 Sep, 2022

