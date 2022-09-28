A devotee with a ship model pierced through his cheek waits to take part in a procession during the annual Vegetarian Festival in Phuket. Photo: AFP
Thailand Taoist festival known for extreme piercings returns after Covid hiatus
- The annual nine-day celebration honours the ‘Nine Emperor Gods’ and adherents shun all animal products while offering their bodies to deities
- Folklore traces the ritual back to 1825 when a visiting Chinese opera troupe fell ill in Phuket, but today the festival comes with modern safeguards
