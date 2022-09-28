Two Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16s flank a F-15SG fighter jet while flying in formation over the South China Sea in a 2018 file photo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore scrambles F-16 fighter jets to escort passenger plane after false bomb threat
- Police were notified about the bomb threat on a Singapore Airlines flight from San Francisco at around 2.40am on Wednesday morning
- A 37-year-old man has been arrested for making false terrorist threats and for suspected drug consumption after a bomb squad quashed his claims
