Myanmar beauty queen Han Lay speaks by video call during her arrival at Toronto Pearson International Aiport on Wednesday while she waits for a connecting flight. Photo: AFP
Myanmar beauty queen who spoke against coup granted asylum in Canada
- Thaw Nandar Aung, better known as Han Lay, has arrived safely in Toronto after being held for days in Bangkok by Thai immigration officers
- The beauty queen made headlines last year when she urged the world to ‘save’ the people of Myanmar from the military
