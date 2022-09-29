Myanmar beauty queen Han Lay speaks by video call during her arrival at Toronto Pearson International Aiport on Wednesday while she waits for a connecting flight. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Myanmar beauty queen who spoke against coup granted asylum in Canada

  • Thaw Nandar Aung, better known as Han Lay, has arrived safely in Toronto after being held for days in Bangkok by Thai immigration officers
  • The beauty queen made headlines last year when she urged the world to ‘save’ the people of Myanmar from the military

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:58am, 29 Sep, 2022

