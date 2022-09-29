People queue at Urban Hawker, a Singapore-style hawker market, as it opens in Midtown Manhattan, in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Inspired by Anthony Bourdain, ‘Guru of Grub’ KF Seetoh launches Singapore-style food hawker centre in New York
- Idea for the food hall was born when ‘Guru of Grub’, KF Seetoh, met late US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in 2013 in Singapore at a street food event
- Urban Hawker, in midtown Manhattan, features 17 vendors hand-picked by Seetoh, with 11 coming directly from hawker centres in Singapore
People queue at Urban Hawker, a Singapore-style hawker market, as it opens in Midtown Manhattan, in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters