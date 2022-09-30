Apple said the recipients of the warnings were targeted using a surveillance software called ForcedEntry. Photo: Reuters
iPhones of Indonesian minister Airlangga Hartarto, military officials targeted with Israeli spyware ForcedEntry
- Devices of more than a dozen senior government officials and advisers were infected with surveillance software made by NSO Group
- Apple warned six officials in an email message last year that the company believed they were being ‘targeted by state-sponsored attackers’
Apple said the recipients of the warnings were targeted using a surveillance software called ForcedEntry. Photo: Reuters