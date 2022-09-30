A survivor rescued from a sinking boat recuperates in a hospital in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province on September 24. Photo: AP
A survivor rescued from a sinking boat recuperates in a hospital in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province on September 24. Photo: AP
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

7 bodies of Cambodia boat sinking victims found on Vietnam beach

  • Officials said two bodies were found with Chinese identity cards on a beach on Phu Quoc Island
  • The vessel with more than 40 people on board capsized off Cambodia’s Sihanoukville last week, with 30 survivors rescued by authorities

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:27pm, 30 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A survivor rescued from a sinking boat recuperates in a hospital in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province on September 24. Photo: AP
A survivor rescued from a sinking boat recuperates in a hospital in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province on September 24. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE