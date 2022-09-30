A survivor rescued from a sinking boat recuperates in a hospital in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province on September 24. Photo: AP
7 bodies of Cambodia boat sinking victims found on Vietnam beach
- Officials said two bodies were found with Chinese identity cards on a beach on Phu Quoc Island
- The vessel with more than 40 people on board capsized off Cambodia’s Sihanoukville last week, with 30 survivors rescued by authorities
