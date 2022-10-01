Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), speaks at the Token2049 conference in the city state on September 29. Photo: Bloomberg
Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), speaks at the Token2049 conference in the city state on September 29. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

‘Singapore is not a place to speculate’: regulator warns cryptocurrency firms clampdown will continue

  • A senior central bank official told traders to ‘reduce their enthusiasm’ and be careful about how they lure customers
  • A series of high-profile cryptocurrency collapses and market meltdowns this year has prompted warnings from the government

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:38pm, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), speaks at the Token2049 conference in the city state on September 29. Photo: Bloomberg
Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), speaks at the Token2049 conference in the city state on September 29. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE