People gather outside their homes following an earthquake off Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands off West Sumatra province on September 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Sumatra, kills 1

  • Magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 40km northeast of Sibolga, a coastal city in North Sumatra province, US Geological Survey says
  • Man, 62, died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety; 11 people injured and more than a dozen houses and buildings damaged

Associated Press
Updated: 8:31pm, 1 Oct, 2022

