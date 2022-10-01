People gather outside their homes following an earthquake off Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands off West Sumatra province on September 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Sumatra, kills 1
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 40km northeast of Sibolga, a coastal city in North Sumatra province, US Geological Survey says
- Man, 62, died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety; 11 people injured and more than a dozen houses and buildings damaged
