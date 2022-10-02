At least 127 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia late on Saturday when fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, officials said. Photo: AFP
At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match
- Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed at least 127 people, mostly trampled to death
- The Indonesian government apologised for the incident and promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede.
